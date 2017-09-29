SNES Classic Edition Consoles Sellout Nationwide at GameStop

GameStop sold out of its launch-day stock of Nintendo's Super NES Classic Edition systems, the company tells Glixel. But more are on the way.

"Customer demand for the SNES Classic was just like we expected,” said Bob Puzon, senior vice president of Merchandising for GameStop, in a prepared statement. “We sold out of our SNES Classic inventory within minutes in both our GameStop and ThinkGeek retail channels. But customers shouldn’t worry. We’re getting more very soon. Once we do, our customers will be the first to know!”



Glixel has asked how many of the SNES Classics were sold by the chain and will update this story when they respond.

GameStop came under some fire for pre-orders of the SNES Classic and the fact that many of the systems were bundled with unrelated items, something that didn't seem to happen with the Classics available for sale in stores today.

At the time, GameStop's Eric Bright told Glixel that bundling was a customer service.

"We really try to do a great job of paring up items with things customers like to buy," Bright said at the time. "In the case of the Switch, we know the customer is going to want a way to charge the Joycon (controllers), so we often throw in a charging device. We know the Switch has limited memory and customers like to download games, so we'll add a memory stick. And then you need a game itself, because what good is a piece of hardware without a game to play with it? We make it more convenient."

Earlier this month, Nintendo of America's president Reggie Fils-Aime said that there would be plenty of SNES Classics in time for the holidays. That was followed by Nintendo announcing that they had greatly increased the shipments of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition this year and into next and that the Nintendo Entertainment Classic Edition would be returning next summer.