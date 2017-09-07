New 'South Park' Game Changes Difficulty Based on Skin Color of Character

Changing the difficulty of in the upcoming RPG South Park: The Fractured But Whole will also change the color of your character's skin, Eurogamer reports.

Related The 25 Greatest 'South Park' Moments – Updated From singing poops to Scientologists – looking back on the hit Comedy Central show's most memorable (and memorably offensive) jokes

When adjusting how difficult you want the game to be, the easier you choose, the lighter your skin. As you might have guessed, the harder the game, the darker your skin.

To make sure the social commentary isn't lost on anyone, a main character will say to players, "Don't worry, this doesn't affect combat. Just every other aspect of your whole life."

When Eurogamer asked developers about the mechanic, the developers told them the difficulty of the game will adjust how much in-game money you receive, as well as how your character is treated by others in the game.

Depending on how well this is handled, this could be a worthwhile social commentary – something South Park has never shied away from in the past. After their own hands-on time with the game, Eurogamer calls the commentary "effective," at least as far as video games go. You can see the footage they captured here at the link.

The Fractured But Whole is the sequel to South Park: The Stick of Truth, released in 2014. This latest entry is expected to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 17th.

