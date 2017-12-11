The upcoming remake of Shadow of Colossus will receive PlayStation 4 Pro enhancements, Sony recently announced. Additionally, the company revealed it'll be releasing a special edition of the game.

Related How 'Shadow of the Colossus' On PS4 Can Perfect a Flawed Masterpiece Team Ico's 12-year-old monster marvel is already a classic, but the remake can make huge visual improvements and reintroduce cut Colossi

On PlayStation 4 Pro, Shadow of the Colossus will have two different play options: cinematic and performance. As detailed by Sony:

Cinematic, which emphasizes image quality, and for owners of compatible 4K HDR displays, boasts a beautiful dynamic 4K image targeting 30 fps (frames per second)

Performance, which delivers an extremely fluid frame rate targeting 60 fps

You can check out the new game modes in action in the trailer above.

Additionally, Shadow of the Colossus will receive a special edition, coming with the following bonus items, as detailed by Sony: "Steelbook Collector’s Case with outer sleeve, Artist Postcards, Printed Manual, In-game Digital Extras (Ancient Bow, Cloak of Fate, “Spotted Steed” Agro skin), Two Custom PS4 Themes, Colossi Avatar Set for PS4, Physical World Map, and Colossi Stickers."

Shadow of the Colossus is a complete, from-the-ground-up remake of the classic 2005 PlayStation 2 game. The remake will be released on February 6th, 2018.