'Secret of Mana' Gets Modern Remake

Secret of Mana, a 1993 role-playing game originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, is getting a modern revamp for the PlayStation 4, Playstation Vita and Windows PC, Square Enix announced today.
The remaster will feature high-definition 3D graphics, voice-over, upgraded gameplay and a newly arranged musical score when it hits on February 15th, 2018 according to Square Enix' press release. The game is listed for $40 on the PlayStation store, but isn't yet listed on Steam where it will be sold for PC.
Those who preorder the game from the PlayStation store will receive special character costumes: "Moogle Suit" for Randi, Primm and Popoi, "Tiger Two-Piece" for Primm and "Tiger Suit" for Randi and Popoi, as well as three PlayStationNetwork avatars. Those who pre-purchase the game, or purchase the Day 1 Edition within one week of the launch on Steam, will receive the three costumes as well as a downloadable wallpaper.
Secret of Mana tells the story of Randi, Primm and Popoi as they battle to reclaim the power of Mana and bring the world back to order.