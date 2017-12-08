'Sea of Thieves' Comes Out in March

Sea of Thieves will be released on March 20th, 2018, developer Rare announced yesterday at The Game Awards. Pre-orders are available now.

Players who pre-order the game digitally will get access to the game's beta when it launches. Rare also revealed on Twitter those who participated in Sea of Thieves' alpha will also get a chance to join the beta.

Additionally, Rare announced a limited-edition Sea of Thieves themed Xbox One controller, available for pre-order now. The controller is currently listed for $74.99 USD and will be released February 6th, 2018. "In addition, the controller comes with the exclusive Ferryman clothing set for your Sea of Thieves character, a 14-day trial of Xbox Live Gold and a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost," Rare said in a press release.



Sea of Thieves was originally announced in 2015 at Xbox's E3 press conference. The game is coming to Xbox One and PC.