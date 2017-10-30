Sci-Fi Platformer 'Star Child' Gets a Beautiful New Trailer

Sony debuted a new trailer for Star Child today during its Paris Games Week media event. The lovely platformer is coming to PlayStation VR exclusively in 2018.

In Star Child, a woman named Spectra and her companion are on an important mission on an alien planet. As you might expect, things don't go well. But, once Spectra gains the ability to control the world around her, she fights back against the overwhelming force threatening to destroy everything.

"With Star Child, we were drawn to the elegant simplicity of the side-scrolling platformer genre, which can convey an incredible amount of narrative through non-traditional means," writes Paul Bettner, CEO / Founder of Playful Corp, on the PlayStation Blog. "There’s a subtle power to telling a story through continuously changing environments and cinematic visuals, as well as character animations, especially the way players can move Spectra forward and learn to master their surroundings through gameplay."

Bettner adds that Star Child is inspired by countless science fiction classics across games, book, and movies. Sounds promising!

