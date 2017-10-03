Samsung Unveils HMD Odyssey, a Windows Mixed Reality Headset

Samsung today unveiled its first Windows Mixed Reality Headset, a device with dual AMOLED high-resolution displays and a 110-degree field of view. The $499 device is available for pre-order starting today with a deliver of November 6th.

The Samsung HMD Odyssey comes with built-in AKG headphones that deliver 360 degree spatial sound, a built-in microphone array and makes use of two controllers. The device also uses two six-degrees-of-freedom cameras and inside-out position tracking. That means there is no need for external cameras or sensors, like those used by both the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift headsets.

The headset does still need to be connected to a powerful enough computer to deliver its experiences.

“When we began designing and engineering the Samsung HMD Odyssey with Microsoft, there was only one goal in mind, create a high performing headset that’s easy to set up and can transport people to the incredible world of virtual reality," according to a statement from Alanna Cotton, vice president and general manager of Samsung Electronics America. "Powered with dual AMOLED displays which Samsung is known for, that result in vivid colors and the highest resolution in the industry, built-in spatial AKG headphones, inside-out tracking, built-in microphone, and quick, responsive motion controllers, the Samsung HMD Odyssey immerses users with a 110° field of view as they discover the new frontier of Windows Mixed Reality. Samsung is committed to working across platforms to build cutting-edge technology, and we’re excited to partner with Microsoft to shape the future of virtual reality. But most of all, we can’t wait for you to take the Samsung HMD Odyssey out for a spin, and see it for yourself.”