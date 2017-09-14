'Rocket League' Update Includes Fall Setting, New Arena

Rocket League's new Autumn update will bring with it new arena variants, the sixth competitive season and a new events system, developer Psyonix recently announced.

First up, Psyonix announced five new arena variants, including a chance to play at Mannfield in the snow and daytime variants for the Champions Field and DFH Stadium maps. Additionally, it's adding a new seasonal arena called "Farmstead," which, as the name implies, takes place on a farm during the fall-time at dusk. The arena is available in competitive, casual and private matches for a limited time.

Psyonix is also rolling out new limited events, 90 free new items, unlockable crate items and a new battle car called the Jӓger 619 RS.

Rocket League's "Director Mode" will be rolling out in beta with this update and will allow players to spectate matches. "This AI-powered camera cuts to the most relevant player’s viewpoint based on what’s happening in the match. It can even predict future shots and saves to find the best angles," according to the post.

Finally, and maybe most importantly, the Autumn update is adding LAN support on PC for local multiplayer events. Rocket League's Autumn update will be made available on September 28th across all platforms.