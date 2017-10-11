Rift Core 2.0 Brings Dash, Home Improvements to Oculus Devices

The Oculus Rift's user interface is getting a complete overhaul, the company announced today during its Oculus Connect 4 keynote. Rift Core 2.0 is more powerful and intuitive, it promises, and it adds two big features – Dash and a fully redesigned Home.

Dash is the Rift's new system interface. It takes all of the device's existing menus and UIs and places them in a central hub accessible from anywhere in virtual reality via an overlay. This allows users to run multiple apps and windows that can be easily moved and resized. That's right, guys. The Minority Report future is here!

The other big feature, Home, promises a persistent virtual space that you can customize with digital toys, furniture, artwork, and more. You can display your in-game achievements or turn your library into retro cartridges you can actually use to launch apps. You can invite friends to visit and check out your Home, of course, and Oculus says it's looking into other ways you can hang with your virtual buddies in the future.

The beta version of Rift Core 2.0 comes out this December as a free update.