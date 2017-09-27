Return to SAG-AFTRA Strike Unlikely Thanks to New Agreements

The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which represents video game performers and voice actors, doesn't see itself recommencing its tentatively-ended strike in the future, the union tells Glixel. It announced yesterday new negotiations with 11 video game companies had brought a close to the longest strike in its history.

Related Screen Actors Guild Reaches Tentative Agreement to End Video Game Strike New agreements will require video game companies to pay performers bonuses, as well as be more transparent with the content of a game

The new deal, which came at the end of a 19 month strike, will ensure bonuses for voice actors who have to record additional scenes than originally expected. It also holds video game developers and publishers responsible for being transparent up front about the content of a video game when signing on a performer. While, technically, the agreement hasn't been put into effect, leaving the strike more or less in limbo, SAG doesn't see it needing to pick back up where it left off yesterday.

"The negotiating committee is in full support of the tentative agreement and we believe the National Board and the affected membership will be as well," SAG communications employee Sean Miller told us in an email interview. "If the unlikely happens, the negotiating committee has the authority to recommence the strike, but that will not happen automatically."

This, Miller continues, is not the end of the company's work in creating better environments for performers in the video game industry. "It is one chapter in what has been and will continue to be a sustained effort to organize the video game industry and improve the terms and conditions of this employment for our members."

The contract is set to be reviewed by SAG-AFTRA National Board at its upcoming October meeting. If approved, the strike will be officially ended.

