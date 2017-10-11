Respawn is Working on Its First VR Game

Titanfall studio Respawn Entertainment is working on its first virtual reality game, the studio announced today during the Oculus Connect 4 keynote.

"While the game remains secret (spoiler: it’s not Titanfall or Star Wars), our relationship with Oculus is now out in the open," the team says on its blog. "We couldn't be happier to have such a great partner, and to be building our game on such an amazing platform as the Rift."



Creating in virtual reality is very emotional, the team says, because game assets you've seen a hundred times on a monitor suddenly become real in a VR headset. "The sense of scale, the sense of presence, there’s nothing else like it. It’s the difference between using your mouse to rotate an object in an editor and walking around it in real life. It is a true privilege to build a game in this kind of immersive world."

Respawn's unnamed project comes out sometime in 2019.