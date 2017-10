Resident Evil 7 is getting some free, new content on December 12, PlayStation announced during its livestream this morning. And the new content, like the game, is fully playable in PSVR as well.

The free "Not a Hero" DLC will have you playing as series favorite Chris Redfield.

The news comes during PlayStation's kick-off for the Paris Games Week today, an event that PlayStation said would be one of its biggest events of the year.



More details to come.