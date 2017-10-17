Redbox Now Has Switch Games For Rent

Redbox, the popular movie and game rental service, will now offer Nintendo Switch games, the company announced today.

Related The Switch Represents a New Audience, Bethesda Says There's also interest in bringing 'The Evil Within 2' to the console

As of right now, only Redbox locations in select cities will carry the games. These cities include Seattle, Washington, San Antonio, Texas and Portland, Oregon. It's unclear whether or not the company plans to bring Switch games to all its locations, but considering the widespread inclusion of PlayStation and Xbox games Redbox offers across the country, it's probably a safe bet.

Redbox operates via automated kiosks where customers can rent movies and games of their choosing. As of January 2017, the company has about 40,000 kiosks across the United States, possessing 48-percent market share of the physical rental market.