'Red Dead Redemption 2' News Coming Next Week

It appears that we're going to be getting some Red Dead Redemption 2 news on Thursday, September 28th at 11 a.m. ET.

Rockstar Games posted that date on a backdrop reminiscent of the color and art style of previous Red Dead Redemption 2 teases on Twitter today.

We don't know a whole lot about the upcoming sequel to the incredibly popular open-world western Red Dead Redemption. Rockstar has shown a poster featuring seven people, for the game, along with a few screenshots and news that the title should be coming out in the spring of 2018.

More details are expected, one can now assume, next week.