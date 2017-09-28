‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: New Trailer Features Van der Linde Gang

Rockstar Games gave us a new look at the highly anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 today. Check it out in the trailer above.

Red Dead Redemption 2 follows Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang. The trailer shows off heists, combat and brief glimpses at the story. Arthur Morgan, who appears to be the game's central character, is, as a disembodied voice says, "a wanted man." Throughout the minute and-a-half trailer, he can be seen accosting others for owed money, threatening to kill young men and hurting plenty of others. While as of right now it appears to follow a new cast of characters, series mainstay and antagonist Dutch Van der Linde can be seen at the very end of the trailer talking to Morgan. As Dutch commits suicide in the previous game, Red Dead Redemption, it stands to reason this is a prequel.

Formally announced just under a year ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sequel to 2010's critically acclaimed open world wild west game Red Dead Redemption. The last time we got a glimpse of the game in motion, it was in a brief teaser trailer released at the end of a two day countdown.

Originally announced for a fall 2017 release, Red Dead Redemption 2 has since been delayed to spring 2018. To remedy some of the heartbreak from this announcement, Rockstar released a handful of detailed screenshots of the game's world and, it's most famous asset, guns.