'ReCore: Definitive Edition' Unveiled

Microsoft today announced a new, upgraded version of ReCore which will be free for current owners of the game and hits on August 29th.

ReCore: Definitive Edition will include enhanced visuals, such as increased resolution and HDR support. It will also include a new adventure and the T8-NK Corebot which joins Joule, Mack, Seth, Duncan and Violet as they explore the new environments and dungeons while battling the Obsidian Cult.



The game will sell for $20, but it's free for current owners and members of Xbox Game Pass as an Xbox Play Anywhere game for both Windows 10 PC and Xbox One.

Check out the video above.