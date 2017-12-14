Razer Phone Gets Update Soon; The Best Games To Play On It

The Razer Phone launched with more raw power than finesse, but the good news is that some of the rough edges of the phone seem fixable through software updates, and you'll always have those amazing speakers, super fast refresh rate and piles of memory.

While the phone's camera is powerful on paper, the software it uses just doesn't do the 12MP lenses any justice. The good news is that I've heard an update is coming for the camera just in time for Christmas, perhaps even by the end of next week.

The most notable thing about the Razer Phone, one of the things that makes the company call it a "gaming phone," is the beautiful 5.7-inch LCD screen, the world's first 120Hz refresh rate screen on a smartphone. But the silky-smooth refresh rate, the 8GB and DDr4 memory and those two front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers don't amount to much without the games to support it all.

Game developers are working to upgrade their software to fix that and I've found a slew that already run uncapped, meaning they support frame rates above 60Hz.

Pokemon Go, Warhammer 40k: Freeblade, Modern Combat 5, Space Rangers Legacy, Star Vikings, Tekken Mobile, PAC-MAN, PAC-MAN Pop!, Puzzle Quest 2, #KILLALLZOMBIES, RC Soccer, Shadow Streaming Tech, Project Aurora, Project Y, The Talos Principle, Gear.Club, Vendetta Online, Dub Dash, Runescape, Runescape Old School, Shadowgun Legends, Lineage 2: Revolution, Battlejack, Titanfall Assault, Bug Butcher, CATERZILLAR, CHAMELEON-RUN, Super Samurai Rampage, Mini Metro, Evoland, Chicken Jump, OK Golf, Hitman Sniper, Hitman Go, Deus Ex Go, Lara Croft Go, FFXV Personal Edition, Machine: Armajet, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, Warfair, World of Tanks: Blitz, World of Warships, Dash Galactic, Zen Pinball andThe Sandbox 3D, Injustice, Injustice 2, Middle Earth: Shadow of War, and Mortal Kombat X.

