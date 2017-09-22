Razer is Working on a Gaming-Focused Smart Phone, CEO Says

Hardware company Razer is developing a new phone focused on gaming, the company recently told CNBC.

Related 'Titanfall' RTS Comes To Mobile This Month 'Titanfall Assault' was made in close collaboration with the 'Titanfall' team

Rumors have gone around about the company putting out its own phone after it purchased the mobile company Nextbit back in January. Not only are these rumors true, CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan told CNBC Razer is hoping to have it on the market "by the end of the year."

"The mobile market is one of those that we've taken a long-term view to look at ... We realized that a lot of our gamers are also passionate about the mobile gaming market, so we've done a couple of moves," Tan told the outlet.

A phone from Razer could be an interesting item, as the company is already known for its high-quality hardware such as PC gaming laptops. But, while its gone public with its plans of joining the mobile market, no further info was given by Tan at this time.