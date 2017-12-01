PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will run at 30 frames-per-second on all Xbox consoles, creator Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene announced on Twitter today (via GameSpot). This includes the higher-powered Xbox One X, where most games run natively at 60 frames.

"While I previously stated PUBG would run at higher FPS at [Xbox Game Pass] launch on 12/12, I want to clarify that PUBG will run at 30 FPS across all Xbox One devices," Greene said. "We’re constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in dev, we’re unable to confirm more."

This news, as GameSpot points out, comes after Greene said in an interview with GamesTM the game would run at 60 frames on Xbox One X and less on the base Xbox One and the Xbox One S. This has, obviously, changed though.

As of right now its unclear whether or not the studio plans to up the framerate on the console post-release or how long that'll take.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is set to release on Xbox One via the Xbox Preview Program on December 12th. It's the first console the game's been released for, though a mobile version is on the way in – China, at least.