'PUBG' Getting Jet Ski-Like Vehicle, Desert Map Detailed

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will soon have a Jet Ski-like personal watercraft added to its collection of vehicles, the developer announced early this morning. On Wednesday, the developer also detailed the game's new desert map.

In a Tweet early this morning, the game maker said that the Aquarail watercraft will be coming to Erangel, the game's base map, and Miramar, the game's new desert map. No word on when the vehicle arrives.

In a detailed post Wednesday night, the developer walked players through the upcoming new desert map. The map will be playable during the final test round before PUBG hits version 1.0, according to the post.

"When we decided to create a new map, we focused on creating an environment that is very different from Erangel," according to the post on the game's Steam page. "We wanted to go the opposite direction of having lush fields and forests and arrived at the harsh and unforgiving desert of what we can now reveal is Miramar. The unique terrain and dense urban areas of Miramar will create a new Battle Royale experience where the old strategies may no longer work and new tactics are required."

The map shows that Miramar will be broken down into eight specific areas, all of which the developers detailed:

Los Leones



The largest city in the region, Los Leones features ample shopping, a skyline filled with new construction, and a glorious, golden-hued City Center. Players should secure high vantage points by exploring the numerous construction sites, and loot for gear in the cavernous, abandoned commercial buildings.

El Pozo



El Pozo is a city known for its large industrial and entertainment districts. Players can test themselves against all comers in the Luchador Arena, put their motorcycle skills to the test In the death bowl, or hunt in the ruins of the long dead textile factories.

Monte Nuevo



Monte Nuevo is the picture of a town besieged. Ramshackle walls built to protect its residents now allow players ample cover to explore the well-stocked compound.

Valle del Mar



Valle del Mar is a colorful oceanside town bisected by the De Toro bridge. To the West of the bridge is a quaint school, and to the East, a beautiful church. The key to holding this town is bridge control, as it’s the only direct route between mainland and the island.

La Cobreria



The shipping and transport capitol of Miramar, La Cobrería’s most prominent feature is it’s enormous Rail Yard. Here, players will hunt and be hunted among the half-buried cargo of a long dead industry. Careful players should loot the schools and campuses that dot this town before attempting to hold the Yard.

San Martin



San Martín is located just west of Hacienda Del Patrón. Checkpoints and barriers have transformed this once-quiet small town into a war zone. Both sides of the town have overlooks, so careful players should scout first, before charging into town.

Pecado



Once a tourist destination featuring the largest casino in the region, Pecado continues to thrill players to this day with its mix of high-value loot and dangerous sightlines. Aggressive players will immediately loot the Arena and Casino, but savvy players should check out the 4 story hotels between them.

Chumacera

