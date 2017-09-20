'PUBG' Creator 'Would Love' To Add Single Player To The Game

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene recently expressed his interest in bringing a single player campaign to his game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. But don't get your hopes up just yet.

Speaking during a Reddit AMA, Greene was asked about what features he'd like to see added to the game. A campaign was the only addition he brought up in response.

"I would love to add a single player campaign to the game," Greene said. "I think the island we have could be a great location for an interesting story, but unfortunately we just don't have the time or the resources for this at the moment!"



This is more speculative than concrete news, and isn't indicative of any features to come, but it does insinuate the Battlegrounds team is looking to expand its smash hit beyond just the Battle Royale game mode it's famous for. It stands to reason, in fact, that adding new game modes such as a campaign could bring in new players not solely interested in playing the game's current one mode. Having already sold over 10 million copies in early access, perhaps expanding the game's options is the key to getting his game to League of Legends' numbers.



Battlegrounds was released in Steam's early access program back in March, and has since gone on to be an meteoric success, becoming Steam's most played game and even spawning games from AAA studios like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V to receive their own Battle Royale modes. It's expected to get a full release sometime later this year on PC and Xbox One.