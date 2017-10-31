'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Coming To Xbox One on December 12th

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will be released in the Xbox Preview Program on December 12th, Microsoft announced today on stage at Paris Games Week. The game will be $30 for a digital copy.

This date, however, doesn't mean the game's full release will come to the console this year – that specific date, along with the full release on PC, still hasn't been revealed, though Bluehole did add it's committed to launching the PC version's 1.0 release in late December. Battlegrounds will be made available through Xbox's Xbox Game Preview program – similar to the game's PC launch in early access.

While the two releases are being developed at the same time, the developer says they have different roadmaps. "Various Xbox One features and functionality will change and come online over time just like they have on PC, with our goal being to have both versions align to each other as soon as possible," the developer said.

In celebration of the news, it was also revealed that three exclusive "special, limited-edition cosmetic packs" would come to the game on Xbox. The PUBG Warrior Pack, the PUBG Accessory Pack and PUBG Tracksuit Pack will be available for a limited time as standalone offers during the game's preview period in an effort to ensure Bluehole's commitment to not featuring any in-game purchases in the Xbox Preview version.

"We’ll be sharing more details on timing and pricing in the weeks ahead," the developer said.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is an unprecedented success, even becoming Steam's most played game in its short time in its Early Access program. It stands to reason with the game coming to Xbox One, millions of new players will soon boost the games already impressive player count.