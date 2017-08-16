You Can Now Try Out 'Prey' for Free on PC

A free trial for Prey is now available for PC users, publisher Bethesda announced today. A similar trial was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in April.

Related 'Prey' Holds a Mirror to Silicon Valley's Dark Soul If the worst tech scions had the means, they would totally experiment on us like this

The trial will allow you to play roughly the first hour or so of the game, getting a feel for its tone and gameplay. As it is a trial, not simply a demo, all progress will carry over should you choose to purchase the game.

Prey was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 5th to relatively good reviews. It was developed by Arkane Austin, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Dishonored. If you're short on time, but still want to experience Prey, watch this speedrunner beat the entire game in seven minutes.