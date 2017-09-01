Possible Leak Reveals Host of 'Destiny 2' Content and Information

A possible leak may have exposed a host of content coming to Destiny 2, including which exotic weapons are returning and which have been abandoned.

Posted to Reddit, the leak looks to come from some snapshots taken of a Destiny 2 guide, though the validity is unconfirmed. If it is valid, though, the leak looks pretty extensive, exposing the Exotic weapons, subclasses, Xur items, Tower info and more.

We're not going to post any hard spoilers here, but feel free to check out the Reddit page to see what's been exposed.

One of main points of contention in this leak looks to be an underwhelming group of Exotic weapons, as well as which weapons won't be making a comeback. Though, it could be that this isn't the entire list of content coming to Destiny 2 and we're missing some key additions. There's a lot of internet sleuthing going on in the thread, so if interested it's worth checking out what people are finding.

Destiny 2 will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6th and PC on October 24th. To get all caught up on the game's story, make sure to check out our complete and extensive lore guide.

