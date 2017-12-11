Pokemon Go's new weather warning system is prohibiting some players from finding ice and steel type Pokemon, according to a thread by Reddit user Da_F_Bomb.

Announced last week, the augmented reality mobile game now has a dynamic weather system, changing which Pokemon you'll find and be able to catch based on what's going on outside. ""For example, you’ll find your odds of discovering Mudkip splashing around will greatly improve on rainy days, as certain Pokemon types will be more commonly found during various weather conditions," developer Niantic said in blog post. "Additionally, attacks of certain types will be more effective during some weather conditions, so a Charizard’s Fire Spin will perform better on sunny days, for example."

But along with this new system, and perhaps to keep its players safe, Niantic included a extreme weather warning, more or less prohibiting players from trying to catch Pokemon when, say, it's below freezing outside or approaching 0-degrees. You can see that warning in the photo below (via Kotaku).

While some players see this addition as Niantic being "overly cautious," receiving warnings when the temperature outside is more than 60-degrees, others, like Da_F_Bomb, feel it takes away from what the developer is trying to advertise by including weather effects in the first place.

"If snow is going to be considered as 'extreme weather' and Niantic prevents Pokemon from spawning during extreme weather then we will never see ice or steel types unless they change the weather mechanics in regards to winter weather," the Reddit user said. "I think ice/steel types should spawn during weather under 32 degrees Farenheit / 0 degrees Celsius because if there is snow, Niantic will consider it to be extreme weather and prevent them from spawning anyway."

Others shared their opinion, responding in a thread.

"I understand why Niantic needs to protect their company by not encouraging us to go outside during bad weather that might end up in injuries," one user wrote. "But they already have the "alert" feature, which shows you to be careful, which in my opinion is more than enough. Why completely remove the weather system? As it stands right now i will probably never see any snow / rain /windy weather in-game, due to it always triggering the extreme weather warning."

"Funny how they're perfectly okay with sending Arizona players out in 125 [degrees Fahrenheit] midday summer heat for ex raids," another said.

As it stands right now, this warning system seems to be at odds with Pokemon Go's weather system. Though it ostensibly will spawn ice-type Pokemon in cold weather, players can't access them due to the warning system. We've reached out to Niantic for comment about these issues and will update the story should we hear back.