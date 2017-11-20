New 'Pokemon Go' Event Tasks Players With Catching 3 Billion Pokemon

The Pokemon Go Travel event is tasking players around the world with catching three billion Pokemon in one week. The event, recently announced by developer Niantic, will introduce new unlocks, challenges and bonuses for players.

The event will take place between today, November 20th, and November 26th and introduces challenges around the world. Niantic recently flew out a select number of players to Japan to kick off the event, which the company says is the augmented reality game's "first ever Global Catch Challenge." The more Pokemon caught, the company says, the more rewards will unlock for all players. The event can be participated in by all players.

Check out a teaser video for the event above.

Looking to Niantic's future, the company recently announced its next game will be based in the Harry Potter universe. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will player similarly to Pokemon Go, incentivizing players explore real-world areas, while learning spells and encountering legendary beasts. No release date's been given for the game.