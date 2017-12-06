'Pokemon Go' Brings Real Weather Into the Game, More Pokemon

Pokemon Go this week is getting a dynamic weather system that will impact how you play and a slew of new Pokemon from the Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire video games, developer Niantic announced today.

Starting sometime later this week, the view inside the game will start to reflect what the actual weather looks like near players, according to Niantic. More importantly, weather will also impact Pokemon in the area.

"For example, you’ll find your odds of discovering Mudkip splashing around will greatly improve on rainy days, as certain Pokémon types will be more commonly found during various weather conditions," according to a blog post on the changes. "Additionally, attacks of certain types will be more effective during some weather conditions, so a Charizard’s Fire Spin will perform better on sunny days, for example."

In a press release, Niantic says that the weather will also allow players to sometimes earn more Stadust after catching a Pokemon.

"Ace Trainers can take advantage of their climates to level up their Pokémon GO experience," according to the press release. "Trainers can look forward to finding Mudkip splashing when it rains, Cacnea basking in the sun, and Snorunt huddling together in the snow. Certain Pokémon will be more likely to appear in the weather that suits them the most, so Pokémon GO Trainers will be excited to learn more about their local weather patterns and ecology to find these rare Pokémon and make progress on their Pokédexes. As the seasons change, they’ll encounter different Pokémon, thereby keeping their gameplay experience fresh."

The blog post also noted the coming of new Pokemon like Treecko, Torchic and Mudkip, all originally discovered in the Hoenn region in the Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire video games. More of the critters will be coming from those games down the line.