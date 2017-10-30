PlayStation's Paris Games Week Press Conference: Watch it Here

Paris Games Week kicks off today with a big Playstation press conference which, the company promises, will include "lots of updates and announcements."

It's also just the kick off of the publisher's weeklong programming from the big, French show.

The initial livestream starts at 11 a.m. today and we're expecting to hear about games coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. Maybe, just maybe, we'll even here about some mostly European-centric PlayStation Vita games, though I wouldn't hold my breath.

The timing is good for PlayStation, as Microsoft is preparing to roll-out its sort of next-gen Xbox One X console in the coming week or so on November 7th.

Is there anything you're hoping to hear about for the PlayStation and it's suite of hardware?