PlayStation VR Turns One, 60 More Games Inbound

This month marks the one-year anniversary of PlayStation VR, Sony's first foray into virtual reality. Over one million people have bought a headset since launch, Sony says. To celebrate, it's offering some deep discounts on current VR titles while teasing future ones.

Right now, PlayStation VR games are up to 40 percent off in the PlayStation Store (up to 60 percent off for Plus members). Some of the discounted titles include Resident Evil 7, I Expect You To Die, Job Simulator, and Batman: Arkham VR. The sale ends on October 17th at 8 a.m. PT.

More than 60 new PS VR games will launch this year and in the beginning of 2018, writes Sony Interactive Entertainment America President Shawn Layden on the PlayStation blog. Some of the highlights include Doom VFR, Moss, Obduction, and The Inpatient. You can see a full list of the titles here.

"The future is bright," Layden writes. "And as we celebrate today, I want to give my sincerest thanks to the adventurous teams who helped create, shape, and build PlayStation VR. We are equally grateful for the one million-plus gamers who have taken the plunge into virtual reality with us. We’ll have a lot more to share with you in the days, weeks, and months ahead."