PlayStation VR Headset is Getting a New Model

A new PlayStation VR headset is in development that will feature a new processor unit and slimmed down cables, PlayStation announced this morning.

Related 8 PlayStation VR Games You'll Want to Show Your Friends It's still early days for this exciting tech, but there are already some mind-blowing experiences

No timing for the headset's release was announced, but the price will remain the same as the current model.

The new headset will feature an updated design that enables the stereo headphone cables to be integrated with the VR headset and a slimmer, streamlined connection cable. The headset will also have an updated processor unit that supports HDR pass through, enabling users to use HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the processor Uunit in between the TV and the PS4 system. This function can be used only when the VR headset is turned off.

To determine which headset you're buying, once the new ones start rolling out, make sure you check the model number on the box. The new headset's model number is CUH-ZVR2. The old model number is CUH-ZVR1.