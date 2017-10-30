PlayStation Paris Games Week Press Conference: All the News
The 15 biggest things to come out of Paris Games Week so far
More News
PlayStation kicked off this week's Paris Games Week right with more than an hour's worth of back-to-back announcements, new games and over-the-top trailers. That it happens to be the week before Microsoft launches its Xbox One X console is just a happy coincident for the rival, I'm sure.
Below you'll find a round-up of all the biggest news and trailers in one handy-dandy place for easy perusal, gesticulating and mouthing of phrases like "Holy ...", "What the ...." and "Oh, my god."