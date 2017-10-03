PlayStation Head Andrew House Steps Down

Sony Interactive Entertainment president and global CEO Andrew House has stepped down from his role, Sony announced today, with John Kodera taking on the position.

Related Sony's Richard Marks Talks What Works, What's Next for PSVR As head of Sony's own Magic Lab, Marks is responsible for some of the most exciting (and sometimes baffling) PlayStation technology

House will remain with Sony Interactive Entertainment as chairman through the end of the year to "ensure a smooth transition," according to the press release. It's unclear why House is leaving or where he is heading next.

“I’m tremendously proud of what we’ve built with PlayStation and Sony Interactive Entertainment: entertaining millions globally with the best in games and creating a fully fledged digital entertainment company. PlayStation has been a huge part of my life for more than 20 years but with the business having achieved record-breaking success, now seemed to be the right time for me to pursue new challenges," House said in a prepared statement. "I shall always treasure the friendships and people that have made SIE such a wonderful place to work. I’m also grateful to PlayStation fans and gamers around the world for their loyalty and support. John and the team at SIE are world-class and I know the future of PlayStation is very bright."

Kodera has also been appointed representative director and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., SIE’s Japan-based legal entity, effective immediately, while House has become Director and Chairman, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Kodera will assume overall operational responsibility for SIE including its game and network services businesses globally, and will report directly to Kazuo Hirai, President and CEO, Sony Corporation.



“When I passed the baton of leadership for Sony Computer Entertainment to Andrew House in 2011, I was confident that I was leaving the PlayStation business in the best possible hands, and so it has proved," Kazuo Hirai, president and CEO, Sony Corporation, said in a prepared steament. "I’m extremely grateful to Andy for the great contribution he has made to evolving the PlayStation business, and firmly positioning it as one of the drivers of our future growth. Andy and I go back more than 20 years and spent much of this time together, dedicating ourselves to ensuring the success of the PlayStation business. I would like to thank Andy for his contribution over many years, and wish him every success in the future.

“John Kodera has led Sony’s network service business since 2013 and played a pivotal role in its growth. He is a truly global executive, possessing strategic understanding, strength of conviction and outstanding leadership capabilities. Since his appointment as Deputy President of SIE last year, alongside Andy he has also been responsible for the company’s overall business strategy and product planning. With the significance of network services increasing across the entire Sony Group, I believe that John is ideally equipped to build on the foundations Andy has left in place, and drive Sony’s game and network services business to further growth and excitement going forward.”



House began his 27-year career at Sony in 1990, where he first served in corporate communications at Sony headquarters. In 1995, he moved to marketing and communications at Sony Computer Entertainment Inc., where he contributed to the launch of the first PlayStation. House led the PlayStation business for six years, driving the strategy and launch of PlayStation 4, which has since become the fastest-growing platform in PlayStation history, and is set to reach cumulative sales of 78 million units this fiscal year, according to Sony. House also oversaw oversaw the launch of the world’s first console streaming game service with PlayStation Now and the interactive live TV service, PlayStation Vue. In 2016 Mr. House established Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC - bringing together SCE and Sony Network Entertainment International LLC (SNEI). House also oversaw the development and launch of PlayStation VR (PS VR).





Kodera joined Sony Corporation in 1992, where he was first assigned to planning and control within Sony’s portable audio business. In 1998 he was transferred to Sony Electronics Inc. in the U.S., where he was initially responsible for planning and control of various portable and mobile products, before subsequently being appointed vice president of product management for IT products such as PCs. In 2010 he assumed the role of SVP, corporate strategy, at the newly established Sony Network Entertainment International LLC, and in 2013 was appointed president, SNEI. Since then, Mr. Kodera has engaged in the launch and the enhancement of an array of network services via the PSN.

“It’s a great honor to take on the role of President and CEO, SIE, and I’m very grateful to Kaz and Andy for the trust and faith they have shown in me," Kodera said in a prepared statement. "I intend to build on the amazing progress Andy has made enhancing the PlayStation brand and expanding the game and network services business, and will strive to further strengthen the unique value proposition we are able to offer via the PlayStation platform. I look forward to working together with the SIE team, and everyone across the Sony Group, to continue to strengthen relations with our business partners, and provide the best possible interactive entertainment experiences, that only PlayStation can deliver.”

