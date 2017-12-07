PlayStation 4 Consoles Top 70M Sold, PSVR Passes 2M Sold

More than 70.6 million PlayStation 4 consoles have been sold through to customers worldwide as of December 3rd, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced this morning. The company also says that it has sold more than 2 million of its PlayStation VR headsets.

"We are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4, and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction," Andrew House, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a prepared statement. "I cannot thank our fans and partners enough. Their support, since the launch of the very first PlayStation in 1994, has helped to make PlayStation one of the biggest console gaming networks in the world. We will continue to work closely with partners to maintain this momentum, and remain steadfast in making PS4 the best place to play."

Sony did not break out how many of those consoles sold were PS4 Pro. We've reached out to the company for those numbers and will update this story when they respond.

The company also announced this morning that it has sold more than 617.8 million copies of PS4 games at retail and digitally, worldwide as of December 3rd. Finally, the company said it has sold more than 12.2 million copies of the 150 games releases for the PSVR through December 3rd.

The PlayStation 3 sold about 80 million in its lifetime, while the PlayStation 2 sold about 155 million over the course of 13 years.