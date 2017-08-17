'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Sells Over 7 Million Copies

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has now sold over seven million copies, as reported by the website Steamspy, which tracks various statistics and metrics on Valve's online PC gaming platform.

PUBG's rise has been meteoric. This news comes just over two weeks after it was announced the game – which is still in early access – had passed six million copies. In that time, it also topped its previous concurrent player count by nearly 200,000. Its peak, as of yesterday, now sits at 620,133 players at a given time. The game currently has the second highest player count in the United States, according to the site's metrics.



It seems like PUBG breaks a new record every other day. It was recently announced the game was the most-played non-Valve game on Steam, it beat out League of Legends on Twitch and publisher Bluehole even claims it's been played for over 25,000 years. Next week at Cologne, Germany's Gamescom event, the game will receive its very first offline invitational, where 80 players will go head-to-head for a prize pool valued at $350,000.



PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was released in early-access back in March and is expected to be released in-full sometime this year on PC and Xbox One. It may be safe to assume the game's success will continue until and after its full release.