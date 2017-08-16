PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was one of the most-watched games on Twitch last week, even beating out League of Legends, which almost always sits near the top.

16.9 million total hours of PUBG were watched on the streaming platform, Gameloco reports, beating League of Legends by nearly two million hours.

"[In] more than three years of monitoring Twitch, week 32 2017 was the first one in which League of Legends got beaten by a game that wasn’t pushed by a top tier esports event," Gameloco notes, adding that no other AAA game has been able to pull off a similar feat. (There were no events being held for PUBG last week.)

Both games were ultimately overshadowed by Dota 2 last week, as the Dota 2 International – the world's largest esports event – was happening. Nevertheless, it seems PUBG's meteoric success can't be stopped. It recently became Steam's most-played non-Valve game; just yesterday, publisher Bluehole revealed the game has been played for more than 25,000 years.

