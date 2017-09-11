Pewdiepie Streams Racist Slur, Prompts DMCA Threat from Gamemaker

A gamemaker says it is filing a takedown notice for all videos featuring its current and future creations by popular YouTuber Felix "Pewdiepie" Kjellberg, after the livestreamer was caught using a racist slur during a weekend gameplay session.

One of the founders of independent developer Campo Santo tweeted over the weekend that he will be filing the DMCA takedown notice for any videos Pewdiepie uploaded of its current game, Firewatch, and any future projects the studio releases.



Glixel reached out to Pewdiepie, Campo Santo and the publisher and creator of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds but have not received responses at this time.

Pewdiepie has YouTube's current most popular channel with over 57 million subscribers and more than 14 billion views. Quickly gaining popularity around 2011, a lot of his content is based around "Let's Plays," videos where a personality plays through a game while offering their own commentary. Pewdiepie is known for his over-the-top attitude, irreverent jokes and goofy behavior. However, despite his large platform and popularity with children, Pewdiepie has previously found himself in hot water over making off-color jokes about mental illness, nazism and race.

One of his most contentious issues came when he uploaded a video of two men holding up a sign reading "Death to all Jews." After the video caused massive controversy, Disney cancelled its planned reality show with Pewdiepie, saying "he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate."

While streaming PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds over the weekend, Pewdiepie called another player a racial slur saying, "What a fucking n---er." Quickly realizing what he's said, Pewdiepie appears to backpedal, laughing, apologizing and saying instead, "What a fucking asshole. … I don't mean that in a bad way."

In the wake of these comments, Sean Vanaman, co-founder of Campo Santo, tweeted that the developer would be filing a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) takedown of all current and future videos Pewdiepie uploads of its games.

"There is a bit of leeway you have to have with the internet when u wake up every day and make video games," he wrote. "There's also a breaking point. I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make. He's worse than a closeted racist: he's a propagator of despicable garbage that does real damage to the culture around this industry."

Vanaman goes on to urge other developers to take similar strides, and says he will be contacting "folks much larger than us to cut him off from the content that has made him a millionaire."

The DMCA protects digital copyrighted work from infringement. While technically streaming and monetizing a game for a personality's own gain is copyright infringement, streamers are often allowed to do so as they please by publishers and developers because it's seen as free publicity for a game. In fact, Campo Santo has a page dedicated to information for people interested in streaming their game. On that page, the developer says they welcome livestreaming and that people can make money off of those streams. Something the developer appears to be rescinding in Pewdiepie's case.



"Unfortunately, the DMCA has been used to stop criticism and negative comments about the underlying work."





Michael Lee, founding partner at law firm Morrison & Lee LLP who specializes in video games and law, reiterated that a DMCA can legitimately be used to shut down streamed video game content for copyright infringement.

"Ideas are not protected under copyright but the expression of an idea is," Lee tells Glixel in an email interview. "Therefore, many parts of a video game are protected under copyright including the look of the game, the dialogue, and the music. The DMCA permits copyright owners to issue takedown requests of people infringing the copyright to a game. Technically, video game companies can issue takedown requests for any gameplay that is posted online and companies like Nintendo have done this in the past. However, companies have gotten a lot of bad feedback from issuing takedown requests and usually don't do so. Besides bad feedback, playthroughs drive a lot of new people to a game and therefore it acts as a promotion for the game. I, like many people, don't buy a video game until I see some of it played online."



While a developer has the right to file a DMCA to prevent the use of their content in ways they don't like, Lee says that means it can also be used in ways that aren't beneficial to consumers.

"A person can do and say whatever they want but it is the copyright owner's decision whether to shut that down," Lee says. "Unfortunately, the DMCA has been used to stop criticism and negative comments about the underlying work but technically this is allowable under the DMCA. Also a major consideration is fair use, using a portion of a video could be considered fair use but fair use is a decision left to a judge and jury and its a long and expensive road to get there."



This story is developing.