Pewdiepie Apologizes for Using Racial Slur

After causing a massive controversy by using a racial slur during a livestream, YouTube personality Pewdiepie recently uploaded an apology video to his personal YouTube channel.

While streaming the game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the YouTube star called another player a "fucking n----r," before immediately saying "I don't mean that in a bad way" and calling the player instead an "asshole." As of writing, Pewdiepie has over 50 million subscribers on the video platform, and is massively popular with young children for his "Let's Play" content.

This, as you could expect, caused a fervor of backlash in the game industry and press, even prompting independent developer Campo Santo to file a DMCA takedown of all current and future videos Pewdiepie uploads of its games.

In the wake of his actions, the personality has now offered his own response and apology. His apology can be seen above.



"I’m not going to make any excuses for why it did, because there are no excuses for it," Pewdiepie said in his one and a half minute apology. "I’m disappointed in myself, because it seems like I’ve learned nothing from all these past controversies. And it’s not that I think I can say or do whatever I want and get away with it. I’m just an idiot. But that doesn’t make what I said, or how I said it, OK.”

Pewdiepie says in the video when he hears similar language to that he used in his own video, he finds it "extremely immature and stupid."

"And I hate how I now personally fed into that part of gaming as well," he adds.

This isn't the first time Pewdieie has made headlines with his actions. After uploading a video of two men holding a sign reading "Death to all Jews," his Disney show was cancelled by the company.