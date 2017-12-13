'Payday 2' Hits Nintendo Switch in February

Cooperative first-person shooter Payday 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in February, developer Starbreeze Studios announced this week.

The bank heist game will release on February 23rd in Europe and Australia and February 27th in North and South America as both a digital and physical game.

Payday 2 was originally released for PC in 2013 and has since had more than 160 paid and free updates. It currently has more than 5.4 million "community members," according to the developer.

The game is currently in beta for HTC Vive and other VR headsets on Steam.