'Overwatch' Summer Update Now Live

Between today, August 8th, and August 28th, Overwatch players will have access to a variety of new cosmetic items, maps and modes as part of the Summer Games update.
Developer Blizzard announced it would be adding a host of new cosmetics, as well as seeing the return of Lucioball with a new map and mode. Check out a trailer above for a glimpse of all the content in action.
Announced last week, the new cosmetic items will cost anywhere between 75 and 3,000 in-game credits, while last year's Summer items range from 25 to 1,000 credits. All items can be earned via the game's loot boxes.
Take a look at a few of the new cosmetic options down below: