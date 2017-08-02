'Overwatch' Sumer Games 2017 Dated, Detailed

Overwatch's popular, but temporary, game mode Lucioball returns to the game next week as part of what has now become the game's annual Summer Games.

The 2017 Summer Games, which runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 29, includes a new Sydney stadium map, tweaks to Lucioball and competitive, ranked play for the mode.



The Summer Games kicked off as a seasonal event last year in Overwatch last year, adding the soccer-inspired Lucioball game mode, the Estadio das Ras map and a slew of limited unlockable customization items which were earned through special loot boxes.

Perhaps the most exciting element of the Summer Games for players, though, are the new cosmetics the mode delivers.

The 2017 Summer Games cosmetic Items



Legendary Skins will cost 3,000 credits

Epic Skins will cost 750 credits

Rare tier will cost 225 credits

Common tier will cost 75 credits

Available Summer Games items from last year

Legendary Skins will cost 1,000 credits

Epic Skins will cost 250 credits

Rare tier will cost 75 credits

Common tier will cost 25 credits

Watch the full announce video below to see game director Jeff Kaplan walk through the year's event.