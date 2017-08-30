'Overwatch': Junkertown Map Now Live for Testing

The newest map for Overwatch, a lovely place called Junkertown, is now available to play on in the Public Test Realm, Blizzard announced this evening.

Junkertown, first shown off during Gamescom last week, is the former home of Junkrat and Roadhog. The map is designed for escort missions, so it will be added to the Overwatch roster in the PTR. The map has players escorting a payload of money and explosives through the Australian Outback to the Queen of Junkertown

No word yet on when it will enter rotation on the full game or how many bad Australian puns and Crocodile Dundee references will be included in the final map.