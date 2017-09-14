'Overwatch' Hosts Free Gameplay on All Platforms This Weekend

Blizzard is opening up Overwatch's entire roster of 25 heroes and 16 maps for anyone to play across a variety of modes on PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One this weekend, the company announced today.

Modes available will include Quick Play, Custom Games, and the Arcade. Players will also have the ability to level up, earn Loot Boxes, and unlock a variety of different customization options. If you happen to decide you like what you play and buy the game, you'll keep any progress that you made over the weekend.



Here's a breakdown of modes and maps that will be available this weekend to folks for free.



Assault: Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries

Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis, and Volskaya Industries Escort: Dorado, Junkertown, Route 66, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Dorado, Junkertown, Route 66, and Watchpoint: Gibraltar Assault/Escort Hybrid: Eichenwalde, Hollywood, King's Row, and Numbani

Eichenwalde, Hollywood, King's Row, and Numbani Control: Ilios, Lijiang Tower, Nepal, and Oasis

The weekend runs from 2 p.m. ET September 22nd to 2:59 am. on September 26th. Consult the handy map Blizzard created to show when the game goes free in your area.

PlayStation 4 owners with a PlayStation Plus membership, Xbox One owners with an Xbox Live Gold membership, and Windows PC users with a Battle.net account will be able to download and play Overwatch by going to their perspective store to download the demo.