'Overwatch' Halloween Terror Returns October 10th

The Overwatch Halloween Terror is back, or at least it will be on October 10th, developer Blizzard announced today.

The event will return with "spooky new content" and run from October 10th through November 2nd.



Last year, the event included new in-game Loot Boxes that looked like glowing jack-o-laterns and more than 100 new cosmetic goodies. During the run last year, buying or earning a box during the time frame granted you at least one special item. Those items included new profile icons, sprays, victory poses, emotes, highlight intros, skins and more.

The big celebration last year also brought with it Overwatch's first-ever co-op PvE brawl: Junkenstein's Revenge.

We don't have a lot to go on for this year's celebration beyond this poem and a short teaser video:

The nights grow cold

And monsters appear

A great evil gathers

And Halloween draws near...