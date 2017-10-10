'Overwatch' Halloween Terror Event Starts Today

Overwatch's seasonal "Halloween Terror" event starts today, bringing with it an all-new batch of spooky character skins. Over 50 new cosmetic items are available this year, including legendary skins like Corsair Ana, Van Helsing McCree, Dragon Symmetra, and the Cthulhu-esque Cultist Zenyatta.

Blizzard is also bringing back all of last year's offerings, so now's your chance if you missed out on that cute Witch Mercy skin. Plus, it's resurrecting its Halloween-flavored PvE brawl "Junkenstein's Revenge." This year, it has a new endless mode with a leaderboard, so players can keep track of who lasts longest against the evil Aussie doctor.

Halloween Terror runs from now until November 1st on PC and consoles.