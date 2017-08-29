'Overwatch' Deathmatch Now Live in Overwatch Arcade

Overwatch's Deathmatch game mode is now live in the Overwatch Arcade, developer Blizzard announced today.

Deathmatch in Overwatch works as you may expect, each player or team fends for themselves in an effort to both be the last standing and the player or team with the most kills. Overwatch's Deathmatch update will bring with it two modes: Free-For-All and Team Deathmatch. Free-For-All pits seven players against each other all racing to be the first to 20 kills, while Team Deathmatch pits two teams of six against each other in an effort to be the first to 30 kills. In the latter mode, Mercy resurrections will take away from the team's kill count.

Additionally, Blizzard will be adapting the game's maps to facilitate deathmatch modes, and it's added a new map, Chateau Guillard, for Free-For-All.

Overwatch was released on May 24th, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC to critical and commercial success. Since its release, Blizzard's reported the game has made it over one billion dollars in revenue.