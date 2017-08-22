'Overwatch' Character D.Va Might Be Getting "Micro Missiles"

D.Va might be seeing some new abilities soon in Overwatch, as principal designer Geoff Goodman recently revealed some of the new changes developer Blizzard has been experimenting with.

Posting on the Blizzard forums, Goodman explained some of the internal changes the team's tried out to make the character more engaging. If the changes were to be implemented into the game, D. Va's players will be able to expect some changes to her shielding mechanics, as well as new "micro missiles," making her a more aggressive character.

Here's Goodman's breakdown of some of the changes, as detailed on Blizzard's forums:

Defense Matrix: Energy drain increased by 2x. This means her effective uptime for this ability has been reduced by 50%.



Boosters: D.Va can now use her Fusion Cannons while flying.



New ability - Micro Missiles: D.Va launches a long salvo of small missiles that explode on impact, dealing damage in a small radius around them. This ability can be used while using her other abilities or firing her Fusion Cannons.



The combination of these changes allow her to play more aggressively and deal more damage, at the cost of being able to Defense Matrix as often as before. Defense Matrix still remains an extremely powerful tool when timed correctly, but the reduced uptime means D.Va won't be able to use it nearly as often overall.



It's worth noting all of these changes are currently tentative, and while Goodman says the team will hopefully let players try them out "soon," no specific details were given.

Overwatch was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 24, 2016. It has since become a huge success for developer Blizzard, who's consistently supported it since launch. The game also helped birth the world's first global esports league, with teams now in California, England and China.