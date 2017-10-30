Our First Look at 'Destiny 2' Expansion

We got our first look at Destiny 2's first expansion, "Curse of Osiris", which is due out on December 5th, during today's PlayStation press conference.

The DLC will be set on Mercury and will likely involve shooting things. Check out the full video unveil above.

The expansion, which is coming to Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, takes place after the conclusion of the Destiny 2 campaign where you are dispatched to Mercury on a quest to find Osiris, the most powerful Warlock to have ever lived, to discover the answers humanity needs to fight back against the Vex.

Curse of Osiris adds a new chapter to the world of Destiny 2, expanding the universe by adding an all-new cinematic story with new and returning characters, a new destination to explore, Mercury and its Infinite Forest, a new social space to visit called the Lighthouse, new missions, new strikes, new raid content, new free roam activities, a world quest to complete, and more.

The news comes during PlayStation's kick-off for the Paris Games Week today, an event that PlayStation said would be one of its biggest events of the year.

