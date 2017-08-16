Engineer Creates One-Handed Switch Controller for Disabled Users

After his friend lost the ability to control his right hand, mechatronics engineer Julio Vazquez took it upon himself to make sure he'd still be able to enjoy The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of The Wild on the Nintendo Switch – by creating an adapter that allows the controller to be used with only one hand.

Vasquez has created two different options for the Switch's dual Joycon controllers, which typically are either each held in one hand or connected by a center module, creating one large controller. The first option eliminates the middle piece, bringing the two controllers together, allowing a user to easily reach their thumb across the controller. The ingenious second option situates the Joycons at a right angle, allowing easy access to all of the controller's buttons with one hand.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a complex control scheme, and the shape of the included Joy-Con grip doesn't help at all," Vazquez said of his invention in the description for the above video. So that others can enjoy his creation, he's uploaded the blueprints to Thingaverse to be 3D printed.

"This current design was the result of almost a week of research and lots of failed prototypes, as I had to ensure that it would be easy to print, lightweight and practical," he said in a product summary at Thingaverse. "After testing that it works properly, we decided to share it, so that it can be of help to other gamers in a similar situation."

Watch Vazquez's creation in action in the video above.