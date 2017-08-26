Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Ponders Purchase of Competitor Vive

Palmer Luckey creator of the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset and co-founder of Oculus, took to Reddit yesterday to ask whether he should purchase HTC's Vive, which the company is rumored to be seeking to rid itself of.

Palmer created a thread Friday evening on the Oculus Reddit page entitled: "What do you guys think, should I buy Vive?" In the thread he said he was curious what the response would be from the group, which is largely made up of virtual reality and Oculus enthusiasts. He later clarified that he meant the company, not a Vive VR headset. He posted a similar discussion thread in the Vive Reddit page.

Glixel has reached out to Luckey for comment and will update this story when he replies.

Yesterday morning, Bloomberg reported that HTC was looking to rid itself of the Vive business, citing anonymous sources close to the discussions. According to the report:

"The Taiwanese firm is working with an adviser as it considers bringing in a strategic investor, selling its Vive virtual reality headset business or spinning off the unit, the people said. HTC has held talks with companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private."

The report goes on to say that the company hasn't committed to dumping Vive and could change its mind.

Luckey created a Kickstarter campaign in 2012 to fund the creation of early versions of the Oculus Rift VR headset. In 2014, Facebook purchased Luckey's company, Oculus, for $2 billion, which helped fuel a sudden interest and growth in virtual reality software and hardware.

Luckey became the face of virtual reality until a Daily Beast story noted that he donated money to Nimble America, an anti-Clinton/pro-Trump group that sought to influence the presidential election through "shitposting" and billboard-sized memes. Earlier this year, Facebook and Luckey lost a lawsuit filed against it over the Oculus Rift by game-maker Zenimax. A Dallas, Texas jury awarded half a billion dollars to ZeniMax, finding that Luckey, and by extension Oculus, failed to comply with a non-disclosure agreement he signed. Luckey himself was ordered to pay $50 million. Luckey departed Facebook in March.

The New York Times reported in June that Luckey has a new start-up that is developing surveillance technology that could be used to create a sort of virtual border wall between countries and around military bases.