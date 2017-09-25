Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Has a New VR Company

Six months after stepping down from his virtual reality company Oculus, Palmer Luckey's revealed he's still working in the industry.

Luckey left his position at Oculus in March of this year in the wake of news that he'd been helping fund the alt-right "shitposting" group Nimble America, a move that brought him intense scrutiny from the press and game industry. Since his departure, Luckey's started a new company focused on border protection. He's also maintained public interest in the virtual reality business, pondering if he should purchase HTC. While it looks like he isn't going to buy the company, Luckey seems open to working with HTC. He recently spoke at the company's stage show at the Tokyo Game Show, saying he shouldn't be remembered "as an Oculus person. Just think of me as a VR person. Everything. Sony, HTC, other companies. Everything.”

Luckey also announced he has a new VR company, though he didn't announce any real specifics, only saying that he is working on "some very exciting things." Aside from this brief bit of news, Luckey's appearance was more formal with general interview with HTC and talk about the company's position in VR industry.

HTC recently renewed its interest in supporting its Vive headset thanks to a $1.1 billion deal with Google. It stands to reason this push back into VR might have led the company to partner up with one of the industry's most recognizable figures.

Luckey first gained public attention back in 2012 when he ran a successful Kickstarter to begin prototyping his Oculus Rift headset. Oculus was purchased by Facebook in 2014 for $3 billion, which eventually put out the market-ready version of the Rift in March 2016. Current estimates list Luckey's net worth at more than $700 million.